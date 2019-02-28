Drone to map unauthorised colonies? Delhi government says okay

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has cleared a proposal to carry out mapping of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies using drones, after four different methods tried since 2015 fell through, pushing back the plan to regularise them.

Since 2015, methods adopted by the government to carry out the mapping exercise include surveys by teams of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, the Survey of India and GSDL (Geospatial Delhi Limited). The exercise was to be completed by September 30, 2018, but the Delhi High Court has now extended the deadline by a year.

After IP University, Survey of India and GSDL were unsuccessful in mapping, the Urban Development Department decided carry out a Total Station Mapping (TSM) survey, to come up with clearly demarcated boundaries of 893 out of 1,797 unauthorised colonies, which the Delhi government has proposed to regularise.

“Two companies were chosen to prepare maps as per the TSM method. The revenue department was supposed to authenticate the maps prepared by them. But they were removed from work after they made very little progress. Then the revenue department proposed that drones be used for mapping. Now the Urban Development Minister has approved that proposal and revenue department will carry out the work,” the Urban Development Department said in a written response.

In 2015, the AAP government had forwarded its decision to regularise unauthorised colonies — one of its key poll promises — to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Subsequently, the ministry had sought details of boundaries of the colonies, a pre-requisite for their regularisation.

The government, in its 2019-20 Budget, has set aside Rs 1,600 crore for development work in the colonies, home to a large chunk of the city’s migrant population. The cut-off date for regularisation of construction in these colonies was January 1, 2015.

While officials maintain that the TSM survey was stopped as the two agencies failed to make much headway, they had refused to carry out work citing pending bills during the first few months of 2018 itself.

“Two selected TSM survey agencies, namely M/S SKP and M/S Prime Meridian, have now refused to participate in the verification of the earlier maps amid fresh TSM survey on account of pending bills, which are yet to be released by the UD (Urban Development department). This has also impacted the TSM survey work on the ground,” the revenue department had written in a letter dated March 20, 2018, to the UD.