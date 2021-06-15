Driving license tests resume in Delhi

It has also been decided that of the available slots, half will be reserved for those whose appointments were slotted during the lockdown period.(Representational)

The Delhi Transport Department has allowed the resumption of driving license tests after a lockdown-induced pause of nearly two months.

In an order issued Monday, the department has said that the number of slots available will be 50 per cent of the usual for the time being.

The decision has been taken to prevent crowding at the test centres, said an official. It has also been decided that of the available slots, half will be reserved for those whose appointments were slotted during the lockdown period.

“Applicant can appear for permanent driving license skill test at any of the automated driving test track centre irrespective of the authority from which learner’s license was issued,” states the order.

To this end, an applicant will be shown the availability of slots at all the centres.

“Standard operating procedure for smooth conduct of driving license skill test will be issued so that all the licensing authorities and staff deployed for the purpose follow the SOP in true letter and spirit,” the order adds.

The Transport Department is also working on a project to enable applicants for learners’ licenses to undertake the required test online, without having to visit the regional transport offices.

Upon clearing the test the applicant will be issued an e-license which will be valid for six months.

Currently, although one can apply for a learners’ licence online, he/she has to visit the RTO offices to undertake the test.