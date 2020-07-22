Delhi: Drivers beaten up, 8 ambulances damaged

The ambulances belong to GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) and were attached to Delhi government’s CATS during the pandemic. (Representational Image) The ambulances belong to GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) and were attached to Delhi government’s CATS during the pandemic. (Representational Image)

Four ambulance drivers on Covid duty were beaten up and eight ambulances deployed with Delhi government’s CATS (Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services) damaged by a group of men over a phone snatching incident in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri Monday night.

“When police reached, it was found that front and back glasses of several ambulances were broken,” DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said.

Koan said that during enquiry, it was found that a person had tried snatching a mobile from a driver while he was talking on the phone inside the ambulance.

“He was caught at the spot by CATS drivers. Meanwhile, several men reached the spot and caused damage to ambulances and freed their associate,” said Koan. A case under various IPC sections has been registered at Mangolpuri police station. No arrests have been made so far.

The ambulances belong to GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) and were attached to Delhi government’s CATS during the pandemic.

A senior police officer said it appears the ambulance drivers allegedly tied up the accused and beat him up.

Ambulance driver Mohd Shahzad (27) told The Indian Express, “I do my shift ferrying Covid patients from their homes to hospitals. On Monday night, I reached Mangolpuri, where we park the ambulances . After the snatching attempt, I caught hold of him and took him to the baraat ghar where all drivers stay.”

He claimed the accused’s accomplice called at least 10 men.

Praveen Shinde, HR head (Delhi) GVK EMRI, said, “Two drivers on Covid duty have received injuries on their shoulders and head. The rest had minor injuries. Eight ambulances are in the workshop. Some will be back on road late Tuesday night.”

