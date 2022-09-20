scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Driver strangled to death in Gurgaon, neighbour booked for murder

The victim's family alleged that he was killed by their neighbour, Naresh, over personal enmity.

According to police, the victim left his house on Sunday with an acquaintance for consuming alcohol. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man, who worked as a driver at a private company, was found murdered in Gurgaon’s Sector 33 Monday, said the police Tuesday. The police have booked his neighbour for the murder after the victim’s family alleged that he was killed over personal enmity.

The deceased man has been identified as Narender alias Vicky, a resident of Shiv Colony in Naharpur Rupa.

According to the police, the victim left his house Sunday to drink liquor with an acquaintance, and when he did not return in the evening, his family began looking for him.

In his police complaint, Narender’s father, Ram Sharan alias Billu, said they found his body lying in bushes in a parking lot in Transport Nagar in Sector 33 on Monday.

“My younger son Deepak went from the house five months ago and has not returned. The wife of our neighbour, Naresh, also went missing some time ago. Naresh suspects that his wife eloped with my son Deepak and due to this reason, he has enmity against us. I suspect that Naresh killed my elder son due to this enmity,” said Ram Sharan.

He also alleged that the accused lived in a shed near the spot, where the body had been found.

The police said prima facie, it appeared that the victim had been strangled to death. “The body had injury marks on the neck. The post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday. The victim’s family has named a neighbour as a suspect and an FIR has been registered against him. The suspect named in the FIR is absconding,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station, said police.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:19:27 am
