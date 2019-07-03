Driver-son assault: Delhi Police told to finish enquiry soon

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked Delhi Police to conclude in four weeks its enquiry into the alleged assault on a tempo driver and his minor son in North Delhi last month. In its enquiry, police found the police personnel involved in the incident should have “exhibited greater patience and professionalism”.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was further informed by Additional Standing Counsel Satyakam, representing Delhi Police, that a joint departmental enquiry has been initiated against the 10 erring personnel.

The counsel also told the court that all 10 personnel are placed at the Delhi Police 1st Battalion, so a joint enquiry can be conducted at one place only.

However, advocate Seema Singhal, who moved the court seeking to secure and protect fundamental human rights of innocent citizens, sought an independent probe by the CBI or a similar agency into the “brutal attack” be ordered. Satyakam opposed the same and said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

He said “unnecessary use of force and unprofessional conduct of the police personnel” have been pointed out in the enquiry and further action will be taken. The bench then asked if proceedings against the personnel have been initiated or not and as to who is the officer conducting the same. The counsel for police replied that criminal culpability on both sides is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

The report filed by the police said “police personnel should have exhibited greater patience and professionalism,” even if the tempo driver and his son were “extremely aggressive”.