Driver-son assault: Delhi court seeks report against cop

A city court has sought a report from Delhi police on allegations that they did not invoke appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while booking a constable accused of posting objectionable content against the Sikh community on social media.

Constable Sachin Bhati had allegedly posted objectionable content against the Sikh community after an incident in North Delhi, wherein a tempo driver and his son were beaten up by police during a scuffle.

Bhati was booked under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot — if rioting be committed) of the IPC.

The complainant in the case against Bhati approached Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana and submitted that the investigation was not done properly and the accused was shielded by police.

He claimed that further sections of 153 A and B, along with sections of 166, 295 A, 298, 500, 504, 505, 506 and 508 of IPC were applicable in the case.

“Considering the facts and circumstances and detailed submissions made today, let a report be called from Joint CP, Special cell for 27/09/2019,” said Khurana.

The Investigating Officer in the case, Inspector Vikram, who was also present in court, submitted a status report which the counsel for the complainant said was silent on why relevant sections of the law were not added.