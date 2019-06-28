Driver-son assault: ‘Conduct of Delhi cops was unprofessional’

A Delhi Police enquiry has found that the conduct of 10 police personnel involved in the alleged assault on a Sikh tempo driver and his minor son in a North Delhi locality was “unprofessional” and merits disciplinary enquiry.

The clash took place on June 16 when the sword-wielding driver had clashed with police personnel after his vehicle bumped into a police van. The incident, which was caught on camera, had led to suspension of three police personnel, and FIRs against them as well as the father-son duo.

According to sources, the report, filed before the Delhi High Court Thursday and signed by the JCP (Northern range) following an enquiry into the incident, states that police has ordered transfer of 10 personnel to the 1st battalion. Among the 10, police had already suspended three for alleged “unprofessional behaviour” and initiated a probe. Both cases have been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The police report came against the backdrop of the HC’s June 19 order, wherein it had sought a report from the MHA and the Delhi Police into the incident. The matter is scheduled to be heard on July 2.

Sources said police recapitulated the entire incident of June 16 and examined video footage as well as witnesses. It found that out of the 10 policemen involved, six held the man and his son and four allegedly assaulted them. The report also mentions that there was no point of the beating, and even though the father and son were aggressive, police should have “contained” themselves, for which they are being trained.