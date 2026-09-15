Driver who rammed woman biker in Gurugram detained for attempt to murder

Kalyan Bainsla, the car driver accused of ramming a woman biker in Gurugram, has been detained in Dausa in Rajasthan. Gurgaon Police on Tuesday added attempt to murder charges to the FIR against Bainsla, who is accused of ramming his car into a woman riding a sports bike on Golf Course Road on Sunday.

The car allegedly used in the incident belongs to an Army personnel currently posted in Assam and is registered in Palwal, police sources said. The accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla, had borrowed the white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz from him two days before the incident, they said.

Senior police sources said Bainsla is a gym owner based in Palwal and a former kabaddi player. Police spokesperson, ASI Sandeep Kumar, said, “After a thorough investigation and intensive analysis of CCTV footage, police added Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder), which carries a provision of up to 10 years imprisonment. The accused car driver, Kalyan Bainsla, who is now named in the FIR, will be arrested soon. Gurgaon Police is committed to strict action against the accused.”

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On Monday, police had registered an FIR for rash driving and act endangering life or personal safety of others at the Sector 56 police station after taking suo motu cognisance of the viral footage.

Police said the victim’s statement will be formally recorded, likely later Tuesday, as part of the ongoing probe.

Before he purportedly went on the run, Bainsla managed to give an interview to a news channel on Monday in which he had claimed that the bikers were speeding up, slowing down, and cutting him off (“pinching” the car), that he did not know a woman was riding the bike, and that he felt “sad” about the incident.

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Woman rebuts accused’s claims

Delhi-based biker Sia hit back at the driver’s claim that he felt “sad” over the incident, saying the collision could have killed her and asking why he did not stop if he was remorseful.

The woman was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike alongside members of a biking group when the incident occurred on Sunday. A purported video of the incident shared on social media shows a car bearing a Haryana number plate tailing the group before allegedly cutting sharply into Sia’s lane and colliding with her bike.

In a video statement released on Monday night, Sia, who runs the Instagram account ‘rebelwheels_sia_’, directly addressed televised remarks made by the alleged accused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_)

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“He is saying that we were speeding up and slowing down, and pinching his car. The full video makes it clear who was pinching whom. And agar aapko aisa lag raha hai ki hum bike tez kar rahe hain, slow kar rahe hain, to aapka kya matlab banta hai ki poore raaste aap mujhe chase karein? (Even if you felt that we were speeding up or slowing down, what business did you have chasing me the entire way?)”

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In driving and road-rage parlance, “pinching” refers to cutting in aggressively close to another vehicle, which may force them to brake, or trap them against a curb or lane boundary.

Refuting Bainsla’s claim that he was unaware a woman was riding the motorcycle, she said: “You obviously saw my hair. I have very long hair tied in a braid falling down my back. You pulled up alongside, gestured, and told me to stop the bike.”

Addressing Bainsla’s questions regarding the number of riders present and why only two videos surfaced, Sia said the recorded angles were sufficient to establish a hit-and-run.

“Are two videos not enough for a hit-and-run case? One video shows you swerving from the front lane directly into the third lane, hitting me, and fleeing. Another front video from my camera shows you hitting me from the first lane to the third lane, dragging me completely along your vehicle, and throwing me onto the road,” she said.

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Questioning his claims of alleged regret, she added: “If you felt so much sorrow for me, why didn’t you stop at that moment? It was your responsibility to stop, check on me, and see if I was injured… I could have suffered very deep injuries, my bones could have broken, or I could have died on the spot…”