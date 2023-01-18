Driver jumps to death from 14th floor at Gurgaon society

A 42-year-old driver allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of a house in a residential society in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase 4 Tuesday morning, said the police. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the police, the man, identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, had been working as a driver for a city-based chartered accountant for over two decades and stayed with his family. They said Kumar had fallen ill a few days ago due to excessive consumption of liquor and was rushed to a hospital for treatment on January 14.

“He had returned from the hospital. Today around 4.30 am, he told his employer that he wanted to return to his family. His employers contacted his wife and his wife told them that she and her brother would come to Gurgaon and take him back. After some time, Kumar went to his room to pack his belongings,” said a police officer.

“Around 9.30 am, when his employers called him for breakfast, he was not found in his room and the window of the bathroom of the servant room was open. The probe suggests that he died by suicide. People found his body lying near the drainage area in the society. No note has been recovered,” added the officer.

The police said the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.