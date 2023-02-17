scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Driver injured after piece of shuttering falls from Metro pier on vehicle

Shuttering is a process where steel or wooden planks or strips are used as temporary structures to contain setting concrete in a pier. De-shuttering is the process when these planks are removed after the concrete gets set, the DMRC said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC, delhi metro, Delhi Metro accident, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs“Prima facie, de-shuttering work was in progress at the site when a piece of shuttering fell on the vehicle on Outer Ring Road heading towards North Pitampura,” Dayal’s statement said, adding that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter.

The driver of a vehicle was injured after a piece of shuttering fell from an under-construction metro pier onto the vehicle at Haiderpur Badli on Thursday evening.

The vehicle was stationary, but the driver, who was inside the vehicle, sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to a statement issued by Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday.

All necessary assistance is being offered to the injured and a “thorough inquiry” will be conducted into the matter, the DMRC said in a statement

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 06:14 IST
