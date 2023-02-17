Driver injured after piece of shuttering falls from Metro pier on vehicle

The driver of a vehicle was injured after a piece of shuttering fell from an under-construction metro pier onto the vehicle at Haiderpur Badli on Thursday evening.

The vehicle was stationary, but the driver, who was inside the vehicle, sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to a statement issued by Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday.

All necessary assistance is being offered to the injured and a “thorough inquiry” will be conducted into the matter, the DMRC said in a statement

“Prima facie, de-shuttering work was in progress at the site when a piece of shuttering fell on the vehicle on Outer Ring Road heading towards North Pitampura,” Dayal’s statement said, adding that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter.

Shuttering is a process where steel or wooden planks or strips are used as temporary structures to contain setting concrete in a pier. De-shuttering is the process when these planks are removed after the concrete gets set, the DMRC said.