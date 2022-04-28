scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Drive intensifies, Noida Police take down 140 loudspeakers

The speakers have been removed after unanimous agreement among religious leaders. Earlier, Noida Police had taken action against DJs operating above the permissible limits of sound.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 28, 2022 12:10:24 pm
noida loudspeakers noise pollution temples mosquesThe police has been instructed to continue checking possible noise violations and teams will be doing so with decibel metres, said officials. (Representative Image)

As part of a state-wide drive against loudspeakers that are not in compliance with court orders and pollution board norms, the Noida Police has, since the last few days, taken down more than 140 speakers.

In Noida zone, 35 speakers were removed while volume of 61 speakers was reduced. In the Central zone, action was taken against 48 speakers while volume of 59 speakers was reduced. In Greater Noida, 59 speakers were brought down and 335 speaker owners were asked to lower the volume.

The speakers have been removed after unanimous agreement among religious leaders.

Across the Meerut zone, more than 1,200 speakers were removed, from both temples and mosques, as part of the drive. The Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura was one of the first to bring down their loudspeakers last week.

Earlier, Noida Police had taken action against DJs operating above the permissible limits of sound.

The police has been instructed to continue checking possible noise violations and teams will be doing so with decibel metres, said officials.

