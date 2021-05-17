Drive-in vaccination launched in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A health worker gives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during Drive-In vaccination in DLF Cyber Hub at Cyber City, in Gurugram, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district has opened drive-in vaccinations for people above the age of 45 years at two centres — DLF Mall in Noida and Shaheed Vijay Singh Sports Complex in Greater Noida

The centres, being operated by parking solutions company Park+ with the district administration, will be the first such drive-in pilot project in the state. The centres have been undertaking trials for the last three days. Full-fledged operations will commence Monday onwards.

“The need for large scale vaccination was realised in the wake of the pandemic. The company is providing logistical support, and we have the capacity to vaccinate lakhs of people. Presently we are working with the health department, and they are providing vaccines and staff to administer it. We have designated spaces to ease the oncoming traffic. We are already operational in Gurgaon and at the DLF Mall in Noida. We will be expanding our capacities in the coming days,” said Amit Lakhotia, CEO of Park+

According to officials, between 200-300 vaccines will be administered at the drive-in centres each day.

“The patient must fix an appointment through the CoWin online portal along with registration and slot selection. At the vaccination centre, mobile OTP verification will be followed by vaccination. After getting vaccinated, one can park the vehicle and wait for 30 minutes. In case one feels uneasy, they can switch on the hazard light or honk to alert medical staff and they will approach. The patient must carry their ID and mobile phone used for verification,” said an advisory issued by the health department.

For now, those registering at the Cowin portal are being given Covaxin at the centres. Only those requiring the first dose will be allowed at the drive-in, said officials. The centres will function between 9 am to 5 pm on an appointment basis. Approximately 200 people were vaccinated each day during the trial.

The number of vaccines will be determined by the stock provided by the health department, said company officials.

The company will be deploying over 8 staff members to manage the vaccination.