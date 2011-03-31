Drink driving convicts made to stand in court for the day,let off

Sentenced to 10 days in jail for driving a bike under the influence of alcohol by magisterial courts,two men were let off by a sessions judge after being made to stand in the court all day long as punishment.

In the first case,East Delhi resident Anirudh Singh was sentenced to a 10-day jail term by a magisterial court on February 24. Arrested by the Traffic police on January 28,the alcohol content in his blood tested 13 times higher than the permissible limit of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood.

In an appeal before Additional Sessions Judge A K Chawla,his counsel submitted that his client was a responsible person and had never been convicted earlier.

In a similar case,businessman Ratnesh Singh was sentenced to 10 days in prison for drink driving by the trial court. He also went in for an appeal.

Upholding convictions in the cases,the judge modified the terms and ordered the convicts to keep standing in the court till it wrapped up for the day.

