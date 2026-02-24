Environmentalist alleges drilling of illegal borewells by temple trust in Aravallis, forest dept intervenes

By: Express News Service
2 min readGurgaonFeb 24, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Environmentalists seeks action against alleged illegal borewell drilling in protected Aravalli forest area near Haiderpur Viran.
Environmentalist and Aravallis Bachao Citizens Movement trustee Vaishali Rana on Monday wrote to the Gurgaon’s Deputy Commissioner, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Haryana), and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), demanding immediate intervention to stop the alleged drilling of an illegal borewell by the Kholi Wale Baba Temple Trust in the protected Aravalli forest area in Haiderpur Viran.

The said forest stretch is located behind the Suncity township in Sector 54.

In her letter, Rana pointed out that the matter was sub-judice before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which in July last year had issued notice to authorities concerned over alleged encroachments in the area.

“It is deeply disturbing that even while proceedings are pending before NGT, the Temple authorities continue to carry out unlawful activities within notified Aravalli forest land with apparent impunity. There appears to be no effective deterrence or enforcement action on the ground. The continued drilling of borewells in the ecologically fragile Aravalli region not only violates environmental laws but also undermines the authority of regulatory institutions and the ongoing judicial process. The situation gives the impression of tacit inaction and regulatory failure, as repeated violations are occurring openly without immediate preventive measures,” she wrote.

Taking cognisance of the letter, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Southern Haryana) Subhash Yadav authorised Gurgaon Divisional Forest Officer Raj Kumar to send a team to the area. “We went there and stopped all activities. Further proceedings under law will ensure,” Kumar said.

Forest Guard Joginder Kumar said, “They were saying they had a permit from the civic body … but that cannot be the case. We halted the activity.”

Officials, however, said that the machines have not been seized as of now.

“…if the machines were not taken… drilling can continue elsewhere. The forest department has been lackadaisical and reactive instead of being proactive. We will apprise the NGT of the latest developments on the next date [of hearing],” Rana told The Indian Express.

Live Blog
