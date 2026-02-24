Environmentalist alleges drilling of illegal borewells by temple trust in Aravallis, forest dept intervenes

Environmentalist and Aravallis Bachao Citizens Movement trustee Vaishali Rana on Monday wrote to the Gurgaon’s Deputy Commissioner, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Haryana), and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), demanding immediate intervention to stop the alleged drilling of an illegal borewell by the Kholi Wale Baba Temple Trust in the protected Aravalli forest area in Haiderpur Viran.

The said forest stretch is located behind the Suncity township in Sector 54.

Later during the day, Forest department officials reached the spot for an inspection. The work was stopped and a forest offence report (FOR) was filed.

In her letter, Rana pointed out that the matter was sub-judice before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which in July last year had issued notice to authorities concerned over alleged encroachments in the area.