Theft at DRDO Delhi complex: Scientist’s home robbed of Rs 50 lakh in gold, Daniel Klein watches

Police said the burglars broke open an iron cupboard to access jewellery and other valuables. (File Photo)

A senior scientist was robbed of valuables worth Rs 45-50 lakh after thieves broke into her home inside the Scientist Hostel at the DRDO Timarpur complex in North Delhi, a highly secured area, police said.

The complainant, Seema Gautam, who is posted in Delhi, had travelled to Chandigarh on leave on May 15 to meet her husband and five-year-old daughter. Her husband is also a scientist and is posted as Joint Director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Chandigarh

On Saturday (May 23), a neighbour found the flat’s door open and alerted Gautam, who filed a complaint at Timarpur police station that night. Local police, along with the Crime Branch and forensic teams, immediately inspected the premises and collected evidence.