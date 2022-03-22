DRDO scientist held in Rohini blast case was ‘inspired’ by shootout: Chargesheet

The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a chargesheet against a 47-year-old DRDO scientist, arrested last December for allegedly planting an IED and bombing a section of the Rohini court complex.

The chargesheet alleges he was “inspired” by the Rohini courtroom firing last September in which three gangsters were killed. The accused, Bharat Bhushan Kataria, allegedly wanted to take revenge on his neighbour Amit Vashisht and decided to bomb the place to “eliminate him”, said police.

Police Monday claimed they have enough technical evidence against the scientist and will file a supplementary chargesheet based on the FSL report. The chargesheet has been filed at the Patiala House Court. It mentions that the accused “deliberately” placed and triggered the IED using a remote trigger to kill his rival.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, “Sufficient evidence has come on record to establish culpability of the accused.” The chargesheet also details how he made the bomb.