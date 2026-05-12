Draw up plan to turn Dwarka into hub for semiconductor plants, data centres: LG to DDA

In a significant move that aims to turn Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and other sub-cities in the Capital into decentralised economic hubs, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is exploring the possibility of attracting industry players linked to semiconductor plants, data centres, warehousing and global capability centres (GCCs) in these areas, said officials.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also the chairman of DDA, at a recent meeting reviewed development initiatives for Dwarka and other sub-cities. He directed officials to draw up a plan and examine the feasibility of attracting non-polluting industries such as IT and IT-enabled services, healthcare institutions, digital infrastructure companies and GCCs to these areas.

“Such transformation will not only bring in hitherto absent investment opportunities, which had off late shifted to other cities, but also create employment and generate finances, even as the city developed in a sustainable manner,” Sandhu said at the meeting, according to officials.

At the heart of the proposal discussed at the meeting are several factors — improved connectivity, availability of land parcels and upcoming infrastructure projects in these areas. For instance, proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), presence of Yashobhoomi Convention Centre and investment-ready DDA land parcels are factors that favour development on these lines in Dwarka, according to officials.

Last month, the Delhi government announced that it has started drafting a semiconductor policy aimed at positioning the Capital as a hub for chip design, research and advanced packaging.

Sandhu directed DDA to come up with a concrete time-bound plan of action to attract non-polluting industries in consultation with all stakeholders at the earliest, said officials.

The DDA will also examine the possibility of promoting data centres, warehousing and semiconductor plants, particularly in view of the improved road connectivity in these parts, officials said.

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Various developments like operationalisation of the Urban Extension Road-II, extensive network of Metro lines, DDA’s new transit-oriented development (TOD) policy, which was unveiled last month, upcoming education hubs and evolution of these sub-cities into major residential areas, have also made these localities fit for being developed as decentralised economic hubs, Sandhu is said to have told the officials.

Officials said the proposal is aimed at strengthening economic activity outside Central Delhi and creating new commercial and institutional clusters in planned urban extensions developed by the DDA.

Sub-cities are planned, self-contained urban extensions developed on the periphery of major cities to reduce congestion and promote mixed land use.

The push for attracting data centres and semiconductor plants comes amid a concerted effort by the Central government to attract such investments to the country. Different states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have already rolled out sops like cheaper land, electricity and water to compete for these industries.