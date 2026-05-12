Draw up plan to turn Dwarka into hub for semiconductor plants, data centres: LG to DDA

In a significant move that aims to turn Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and other sub-cities in the Capital into decentralised economic hubs, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is exploring the possibility of attracting industry players linked to semiconductor plants, data centres, warehousing and global capability centres (GCCs) in these areas, said officials.
Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also the chairman of DDA, at a recent meeting reviewed development initiatives for Dwarka and other sub-cities. He directed officials to draw up a plan and examine the feasibility of attracting non-polluting industries such as IT and IT-enabled services, healthcare institutions, digital infrastructure companies and GCCs to these areas.
“Such transformation will not only bring in hitherto absent investment opportunities, which had off late shifted to other cities, but also create employment and generate finances, even as the city developed in a sustainable manner,” Sandhu said at the meeting, according to officials.
At the heart of the proposal discussed at the meeting are several factors — improved connectivity, availability of land parcels and upcoming infrastructure projects in these areas. For instance, proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), presence of Yashobhoomi Convention Centre and investment-ready DDA land parcels are factors that favour development on these lines in Dwarka, according to officials.
Last month, the Delhi government announced that it has started drafting a semiconductor policy aimed at positioning the Capital as a hub for chip design, research and advanced packaging.
Sandhu directed DDA to come up with a concrete time-bound plan of action to attract non-polluting industries in consultation with all stakeholders at the earliest, said officials.
The DDA will also examine the possibility of promoting data centres, warehousing and semiconductor plants, particularly in view of the improved road connectivity in these parts, officials said.
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Various developments like operationalisation of the Urban Extension Road-II, extensive network of Metro lines, DDA’s new transit-oriented development (TOD) policy, which was unveiled last month, upcoming education hubs and evolution of these sub-cities into major residential areas, have also made these localities fit for being developed as decentralised economic hubs, Sandhu is said to have told the officials.
Officials said the proposal is aimed at strengthening economic activity outside Central Delhi and creating new commercial and institutional clusters in planned urban extensions developed by the DDA.
Sub-cities are planned, self-contained urban extensions developed on the periphery of major cities to reduce congestion and promote mixed land use.
The push for attracting data centres and semiconductor plants comes amid a concerted effort by the Central government to attract such investments to the country. Different states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have already rolled out sops like cheaper land, electricity and water to compete for these industries.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More