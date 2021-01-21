Draw of lots for parking space in Vasant Kunj

DDA commissioner (housing) Rajiv Gandhi said the draw of lots was done so that there is no confusion that can lead to altercation among residents. (Representational)

To ensure there is no altercation among residents because of parking of vehicles, DDA for the first time conducted a draw for 1,267 parking spaces to be distributed among the same number of houses in Vasant Kunj.

The draw of lots, which took place for the first time for parking, was for 587 open parking, 105 stilt parking and 575 basement parking spots. The parking spaces were to be distributed among the 416 Higher Income Group (HIG), 579 Middle Income Group (MIG) and 219 Lower Income Group flats.

Senior officials at DDA said stilt parking remained the most sought after, followed by basement and open parking. However, residents did not have the option of giving a preference, except for those falling under the specially-abled quota, who were given preference in stilt parking.

The draw of lots also highlights how an increasing number of vehicles and limited parking space has been a concern for residents as well as agencies.

DDA commissioner (housing) Rajiv Gandhi said the draw of lots was done so that there is no confusion that can lead to altercation among residents. He said all houses are not occupied as of now but once footfall increases, parking could have become an issue. “Stilt parking is in most demand. The demand for outside parking and basement parking depended upon the need of people,” he said.