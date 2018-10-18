Drama at hyatt Regency: Met Ashish Pandey for first time, says man seen pacifying him on video

Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey

Investigation into the son of a former Parliamentarian, who brandished a gun at Hyatt Regency hotel on Saturday night, has revealed that the man seen on video reasoning with him had met him for the first time that night. The only link between them: a woman from Dubai.

In the video, a man who police identified as Sahil Girdhar, a businessman, can be seen pacifying Ashish. During questioning, Sahil told police that he had gone to the hotel to meet a woman he knows from his business trips to Dubai. “On Saturday night, the woman called Sahil from Ashish’s phone and asked him to join them at the hotel. Sahil and his wife reached the hotel in his BMW,” said a police officer.

Sahil told police that when he reached the hotel, he met Ashish, who was accompanied by his friend and two other women — from Dubai and London. He said the group then ordered drinks.

Police said the three women accompanying Ashish have left the country. Kanwar Gaurav, the man threatened by Ashish, is the son of ex-MLA Kanwar Karan Singh. He has told police in a statement that the argument first started when he was holding the door to the ladies bathroom open because his friend was vomiting inside. He said the three women accompanying Ashish came and started abusing the duo, and the argument carried on at the hotel porch, where Ashish eventually pulled out a gun.

