Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Drainage lines, roads laid in 1,100 unauthorised colonies

The meeting was attended by department and senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

“Of 1,800 unauthorised colonies, development work of about 1,100 unauthorised colonies is either in its final stage or has been completed,” said an official. (Representational/File)
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday reviewed ongoing work of road construction and laying of drainage lines in unauthorised colonies. The government also claimed that in the last four years, roads and drainage lines have been laid in 1,100 out of 1,800 unauthorised colonies.

“Of 1,800 unauthorised colonies, development work of about 1,100 unauthorised colonies is either in its final stage or has been completed,” said an official.

Officials added that the deputy CM has directed officials to complete pending work in the next three months. Development work includes construction of roads, streets and drains, installing sewer and water pipelines in these colonies etc. Along with this, the development work will be started soon in the remaining colonies as well.

So far, the Delhi government has constructed 3,767 km of streets and 5,203 km of drains in these unauthorised colonies, said officials, adding that work in around 300 colonies could not be done due to various reasons like unavailability of NOCs from the archaeological department and DDA, the region being attributed as forest land etc.

“Previous governments considered unauthorised colonies as vote banks and never paid attention to development in these residential areas after elections. Unlike other leaders who visit unauthorised colonies only during elections, the Delhi government is determined to fulfill its guarantees to develop quality civic infrastructure in these colonies,” Sisodia said after the meeting.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:35:10 am
