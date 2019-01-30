Draft report on e-buses serves no purpose, says Delhi transport department

The draft report filed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) on hiring 1,000 electric buses “serves no purpose” as it does not contain any “conclusive recommendations”, observed the Delhi Transport Department and directed the agency to revise it.

Advertising

The revised report, which was to be submitted by January 7, has not been sent to the department yet, a senior transport department official said.

However, a transport department official said a draft Cabinet note on the proposal was being prepared and is likely to be introduced this week.

The first lot of buses are to be delivered by the manufacturers by July, according to a timeline of the project submitted to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev.

According to official documents of a meeting held on December 20, “Draft techno financial feasibility report for electric buses submitted by DIMTS was discussed in the meeting. It was observed that the report does not serve any purpose as no conclusive recommendations have been given… Hon’ble Minister expressed serious concern over the delay in submission of report”.

In the next meeting on December 27, the DIMTS was asked to submit the final report, along with the RFPQ (request for pre-qualifications), by January 7.

The DIMTS, in its draft report, had recommended that the buses be distributed into seven clusters, procured and operated by private contractors. It said the government should subsidise the services, with the potential per kilometre charge of running each bus coming to around Rs 111 and total project cost being around Rs 3,000 crore.

The report had stressed on the need to have charging infrastructure for buses not just at depots, but at bus terminals as well.

At the December 27 meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was told that the Delhi Transport Corporation does not have any objections to their depots being used for charging e-buses.

“However, it shall be ensured by DIMTS that day-to-day operations of DTC are not being hampered. DIMTS was asked to decide on the issue of charges payable to DTC by concessionaires for charging their buses at the host depots provided by DTC, and also the model of subsidy to be given, and incorporate them in their final report,” states the document.

Advertising

Initially, it was decided that the buses be housed on land identified in east Vinod Nagar, Rohini Sector 37, Burari, Mudhela Kalan, Sarai Kale Khan and Daurala. However, instead of Daurala, the transport department is now exploring setting up a depot at Dwarka’s Bamnoli to reduce the cost of laying down cable for power discoms.