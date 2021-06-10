Draft master plan calls for developing business districts without losing original flavour

The Connaught Place is an iconic hub characterized by heritage and landmark buildings, and have a diverse mix of office, hospitality, entertainment, retail and business activities. (File Photo)

An area-based plan for revitalizing the commercial areas of the city by maintaining the flavour of the locality with businesses that it has been traditionally associated with has been proposed by the Delhi Development Authority in its draft of the Master Plan 2041.

For instance, the Connaught Place (CP) & CP Extension are iconic hubs characterized by heritage and landmark buildings, and have a diverse mix of office, hospitality, entertainment, retail and business activities.

“An integrated improvement plan shall be prepared for improving the heritage buildings and public realm. Size of plots as per existing layout plan shall be maintained and no sub-division shall be permissible,” a senior DDA official said.

Mandi House has emerged as a socio-cultural hub, having cultural and educational institutions, government offices and state bhawans. The institutional character of the area should be maintained and enhanced.

The draft, which is now placed in public domain for objections and suggestions from common citizens, facilitates Delhi’s development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development over the next 20 years.

Similarly, Pragati Maidan has assumed international and national significance due to its capacity to serve as a major exhibition and expo-centre. With the ongoing redevelopment of the area, it is expected to emerge as a hub. Adequate provisions for temporary accommodation, hospitality, parking and public spaces should be ensured in the area.

“The idea is to maintain the flavour of the area, each one having a unique built character, concentration of specialised activities and potential for future growth,” he said.

Indraprastha Estate is a vibrant hub of government offices and institutions. The area shall be maintained and promoted as an institutional hub. A comprehensive improvement plan should be prepared to address traffic congestion, enhance public realm and manage parking.

Shahjahanabad (walled city) is a Heritage Zone with concentration of a large number of heritage buildings.

Wholesale activities shall be shifted and cultural or retail activities shall be promoted in the area.

For areas outside the walled city, like Paharganj, Sadar Bazaar, Azad Market and Bara Hindu Rao, a Regeneration Plan shall be prepared.

Specific economic activities such as hospitality districts, alternate sites for warehousing and wholesale may be planned, he said.

Any traditional bazaars or other areas of cultural value shall be identified and protected as part of the plan.

Comprehensive traffic and parking management plans, plans for improving walkability and creating cycling circuits, and encouraging NTE (Night Time Economy) shall be prepared and implemented in these areas, he said.