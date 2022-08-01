scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

‘Draconian’ use of discretion by Centre: Delhi minister seeks guidelines on foreign travel by state ministers

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot approached Delhi High Court after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not able to visit Singapore owing to a lack of clearance.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 2:11:46 pm
kailash, kejriwal. indian expressGahlot also sought a direction for framing guidelines and quashing the LG’s letter advising against Kejriwal’s proposed visit to Singapore. (File Photo)

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not able to visit Singapore for the World Cities Summit owing to a lack of clearance from the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot approached Delhi High Court Monday challenging the central government instruction requiring state government ministers to seek prior political clearance for their foreign visits. He also alleged that the use of discretion in such travel clearances is “draconian”.

Gahlot also sought a direction for framing guidelines and quashing the LG’s letter advising against Kejriwal’s proposed visit to Singapore. “This has become a much larger issue. What is the nature of this kind of denial of clearance? Is it completely unfettered? Is it not reviewable? See this case – On June 7, I write to the learned L-G. No reply for a month because we all know how to make things infructuous,” senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Gahlot, said.

Justice Yashwant Varma said that the petition “may have raised certain issues” but the relief is claimed for personal visits. “The visits which are being spoken are difficult to be understood as personal visits,” observed the court.

Singhvi responded that it is for both personal and official visits. “We are challenging all because guidelines have to be laid before you exercise a pocket veto. This amounts to a pocket veto in the sense that by doing nothing you are exercising a veto and by rejecting you are exercising a veto,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

The court asked Gahlot’s counsel to file an additional affidavit regarding instances of personal visits and listed the case for further hearing on August 22.

Gahlot in the petition said that the chief minister was previously also denied permission to attend the C-40 World Mayors’ Summit in Copenhagen in 2019. “The petitioner, who holds the portfolio of transport in the council of minister(s), Government of NCT of Delhi, had also requested clearance to visit London on the invitation of Transport for London but shockingly, there was not even a response from the concerned authorities in the central government till the time the request became infructuous,” reads the plea.

More from Delhi

The petition states that all these visits were on invitation and crucial for exchanging ideas on improving urban governance and showcasing Delhi’s own progress in urban design. “The draconian manner in which the respondents have used their discretion on travel clearances is only exacerbated further by the fact that even personal visits by state government ministers must be cleared by the respondents,” Gahlot said in the plea.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 02:11:46 pm

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

4

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

5

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook
From NYT

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan
Hyderabad

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement