Dr Reddy’s agrees to change ‘Olymviq’ to ‘Olymra’, ends dispute with maker of similar-sounding ‘Ozempic’

DRL informed the court that the remaining unsold stock after this period shall be donated to a government hospital. (Wikimedia Commons)

Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk and Indian generic drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) have put an end to their trademark dispute over Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic.

DRL has agreed that they will henceforth not manufacture and sell the semaglutide formulation under the ‘Olymviq’ branding, which sounds similar to Ozempic.

DRL, which had officially announced the launch of its semaglutide formulation under the branding of ‘Obeda’, was also branding the drug as ‘Olymviq’ and ‘Mashlo’. Novo Nordisk had objected to the use of ‘Olymviq’, arguing that it was deceptively similar phonetically to Ozempic.

DRL has informed the Delhi High Court that it has changed its branding for Olymviq to ‘Olymra’ and shall forthwith stop the manufacturing, distribution, sale, and other commercial use, either online or offline, of the product under the branding of Olymviq, including the logo or packaging, or any other such similarity with the Ozempic mark.