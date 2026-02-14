Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan: CM Rekha Gupta unveils Hedgewar’s statue at hospital, announces expansion plan

She added that the statue is not merely a memorial, but a continuing source of inspiration embodying service, dedication and the spirit of ‘Nation First’. (Image: @gupta_rekha)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday unveiled the statue of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the first Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in East Delhi’s Shahdara.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “The vision and mission initiated by Dr Hedgewar have today evolved into a strong and expansive organisation dedicated to the service of the nation. His approach of organising society through character building has laid a firm foundation for India’s cultural awakening.”

She added that the statue is not merely a memorial, but a continuing source of inspiration embodying service, dedication and the spirit of ‘Nation First’.