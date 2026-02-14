Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan: CM Rekha Gupta unveils Hedgewar’s statue at hospital, announces expansion plan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday unveiled the statue of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the first Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in East Delhi’s Shahdara.
Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “The vision and mission initiated by Dr Hedgewar have today evolved into a strong and expansive organisation dedicated to the service of the nation. His approach of organising society through character building has laid a firm foundation for India’s cultural awakening.”
She added that the statue is not merely a memorial, but a continuing source of inspiration embodying service, dedication and the spirit of ‘Nation First’.
On the occasion, Gupta announced the government’s plan to expand the hospital. “A new floor will soon be constructed and modern medical equipment installed… Existing shortcomings would be addressed on priority.
Directions have been issued to the concerned departments to prepare a detailed report and commence the expansion work at the earliest,” she said.
The CM further said that all hospitals under Delhi government have been fully digitised. “Each patient has a digital health record, online OPD appointment facilities have been introduced, and complete treatment histories can be accessed at the click of a button in any hospital,” she said, adding that this will enhance transparency, curb corruption and make treatment processes more efficient and streamlined.
“Delhi’s development will not be based on any particular region but treated as a right of every citizen. Whether on this side of the Yamuna or across it, equal and balanced development of the entire city is the government’s firm resolve,” Gupta said.
