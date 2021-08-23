scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Dr. David Baker, historian and St. Stephen’s College professor, passes away

Dr. David Baker had joined St. Stephen’s College as a history teacher in 1969 and was a part of the college ever since.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 11:52:47 am
Dr. David Baker (Twitter/Ningombam Bupenda Meitei)

Historian and Delhi University professor Dr. David Baker passed away on Monday. Dr. Baker, 89, reportedly died at his accommodation on the college campus

St. Stephen’s principal Professor John Varghese announced Dr. Baker’s death to students, alumni, and teachers as the ‘Passing away of an icon’. “It is with deep sorrow that I inform all of us of the passing away of Dr. Baker, senior most and beloved teacher of this College (from 1969 onwards) in the early hours of August 23, 2021,” he wrote in a notice.

Apart from being a teacher, Dr. Baker was also a ‘block tutor’ to several batches of students, and continued to live on campus after his retirement.

