Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

DPS Rohini parents write to education dept

On Wednesday, a set of parents assembled outside the school to conduct a 'silent signature campaign' to push the school to fall in line with the DoE's order, alleging inaction on its part after the government's directives.

We request you to please make sure that the school complies with all rules and regulations and follows the law of the land. Also, we request you to safeguard us from any coercive actions by school management against our children, till the time the matter is heard completely," it added.
More than 500 parents of children studying in Delhi Public School Rohini have signed a letter to the Director of Education, asking that it ensures the school’s compliance with its directives.

This comes a little more than a week after the Directorate of Education (DoE) suspended its recognition of DPS Rohini for “profiteering, commercialisation, capitation and exploitation of parents” by charging “unwarranted fees”. In its order, the DoE had written that it had taken this step after receiving complaints by parents that the school had allegedly charged hiked fees in 2021-2022 and hiked fee arrears in 2020-2021, and not provided a 15% deduction in annual school fees as had been directed by the Delhi High Court in May 2021.

The order states that the school's recognition has been suspended "unless the school removes the deficiencies or defects".

“We welcome your order dated 5.12.2022 and thank you for your support. It is important to establish the law of the land. Also, it gives a strong message to young minds that it is truth and law which is supreme not ‘might is right,’” read the letter addressed to the DoE.

“We request you to please make sure that the school complies with all rules and regulations and follows the law of the land. Also, we request you to safeguard us from any coercive actions by school management against our children, till the time the matter is heard completely,” it added.

School authorities could not be reached for comment.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:55:23 am
