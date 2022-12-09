DPR on transport, logistics hubs soon, say Noida Authority officials

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority officials have stated that a detailed project report (DPR) will soon be available for both the Multimodal Logistics Hub and Transport Hub projects. After a meeting involving CEO Ritu Maheshwari, amendments have been suggested to the existing DPR and bid documents, with both of them to be finalised as soon as possible.

The Multimodal Transport Hub project will involve the development of metro rail, bus stand, and rail connectivity. The plan calls for the Greater Noida Railway Terminal to be built at the existing Bodaki station, easing the load at the stations such as New Delhi and Anand Vihar. The transport hub itself will include facilities for an inter-state bus stand and local buses, while the existing Aqua Line will be extended up to it.

The logistics hub will include facilities for warehouses, offices and hotels, among others.

Along with this, the GNIDA has launched a scheme for 11 new building projects, estimating that 10,000 buyers will be able to buy flats when they are completed. They have also estimated that the GNIDA will benefit to the tune of at least Rs 938 crore based on the reserve auction price. A total of 2.41 lakh square metres are being allotted, in Greater Noida’s Omicron 1A, Zeta 1 , Eta 2, Sigma 3, 36, Omicron 1 A, Mu, 10, and 12, Sectors.

Commenting on the residential initiative, CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, ” The greenery in Greater Noida is the highest in the NCR…..it is also better than other cities in terms of infrastructure and connectivity.”