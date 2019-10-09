DPCC wants drones to fly into Delhi’s 13 pollution hotspots

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) wants to use camera-fitted drones to monitor instances of open burning and stack pollution.

The agency will write to the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek permission to engage drones to monitor the city, especially the 13 pollution hotspots identified so far.

At an Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority meeting on Monday, where tackling pollution in the hotspots was discussed, DPCC secretary Arun Mishra said drones seem to be an effective option to check such cases.

Burning of dry leaves, garbage and other bio-waste is more common during winters and is a primary cause of local air pollution during these months.

“We believe drones will be very effective in helping us pinpoint cases and locations. We will be writing to the MHA for permission,” Mishra said.

The DPCC had earlier brought on three agencies to provide drone services to monitor dumping of debris on the Yamuna floodplains, the Ghazipur garbage dump fire and to monitor industrial pollution in Mundka.

“The three agencies we had brought onboard had earlier conducted surveys for the construction of expressways. We realised that the technology would be helpful to us. We will also be looking at night-vision cameras as most cases of burning are recorded at night. We asked the agencies to approach the MHA for permission but they were denied. Now, we will approach them,” said Mishra.

EPCA has, meanwhile, sought a time-bound action plan for all 13 hotspots in the city. This has to include short-term actions to handle industrial waste, poor roads, open burning and other polluting actions.

“Each of these areas has its own unique problems. In some areas, pollution from trucks and buses is a major problem, in others, industrial waste being set on fire is the main issue. A separate plan, which is realistic in its deadlines, has to be finalised before October 15,” said EPCA member Sunita Narain.