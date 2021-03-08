DPCC slaps Rs 52 lakh in fines over dust control

Following recording of the violations, at least 44 sites were asked to stop their work until all dust control measures were put in place. (Express archive)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has inspected 447 construction and demolition sites in a month in the capital, out of which 106 were found not complying with dust control measures.

Environmental compensation fines totalling Rs 52 lakh were imposed on these sites that were inspected between December 24 and January 21. Following recording of the violations, at least 44 sites were asked to stop their work until all dust control measures were put in place.

The DPCC had released guidelines for small and large construction sites to control suspension of dust, which contributes to air pollution in the city. The guidelines recommend measures including keeping building materials covered, paving vehicle tracks and working area with concrete, among other things.