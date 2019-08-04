DPCC sets 5-ft height limit on Durga idols, puja organisers approach CM

With two months to go for Durga Puja festivities, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued an order capping the maximum height of idols at five feet, prompting the organisers to raise the issue with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertising

According to the DPCC order dated July 5, the ceiling has been fixed so that the idols can be immersed in ponds at designated sites instead of the Yamuna, which is heavily polluted. The order also “discourages” the painting of idols, unless water soluble and non-toxic natural dyes are used. This year, Durga Puja will begin on October 4.

“Worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper and plastic) etc be removed before immersion of idols and be put at designated places so that the same may be recycled, composted or disposed in an environmentally safe manner. Make small size idols not more than 5 feet in height so that those can be immersed in ponds to be prepared at designated sites,” the DPCC order states.

A delegation of the New Delhi Kali Bari, Mandir Marg, met Kejriwal on Saturday and conveyed that the condition on height of idols was “unacceptable”.

Advertising

Dipten Dey, joint secretary of the New Delhi Kali Bari, said Kejriwal assured the delegation that the government will issue a revised order soon, which will do away with the height ceiling.

“The average height of Durga idols range between 10-15 feet. The large puja samitis usually make 15-feet idols. There are rare instances of idols touching 20 feet as well, but that is not the norm,” Dey said.

The delegation also handed over a letter to the CM, stating: “Devotees from all over the country throng our pandal. During the time of aarti, thousands of devotees gather to offer prayers. Just imagine how will people at the back get a glimpse of Maa Durga if the height is capped at 5 feet? We are unable to understand how an idol of 5 feet will be less polluting than an idol of 15 feet.”

Meanwhile, the DPCC has also notified 151 sites for immersion of idols across the 11 revenue districts of Delhi.

The order says toxic chemicals used in making idols cause serious pollution. “Studies carried out to assess deterioration in water quality due to idol immersion reveal deterioration of water quality in respect to conductivity, bio-chemical oxygen demand and heavy metal concentration,” it states.

The DPCC did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.