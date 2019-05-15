DPCC begins survey at Mayapuri to identify polluting, illegal units

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Tuesday began a survey to identify polluting units and business establishments having licences to operate in Mayapuri Industrial Area.

A senior DPCC official said a team has begun the survey to determine the number of units, the nature of their business, the extent of pollution caused by them and whether they have licences from civic bodies to operate.

He said the survey will continue over the next few days, but did not specify how the inputs will be used. The survey was started on Tuesday as it could not be carried out during polls due to security concerns.

“We sent a team to Mayapuri Industrial Area to assist the officials. There was no untoward incident in the matter,” said a senior police office

The area’s traders’ association head, Inderjeet Singh, said a police van and DPCC officials came in the morning and surveyed the area. “We are ready to support the government but they must ensure our livelihood is not affected. We request them to do whatever they want as per law,” he said.

The sealing drive at Mayapuri Industrial Area’s Phase II had taken a violent turn in April this year, as traders clashed with security forces. At least 14 officials, along with traders and scrap dealers, were injured. Mayapuri is a hub of scrap dealers, especially those dealing with vehicles.

Following the incident, the High Court, in an interim order, directed DPCC to not take any coercive steps against over 800 traders, which will continue till the next date of hearing on May 22.