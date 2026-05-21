Now, a dowry death in Delhi: Woman dies minutes after telling brother, ‘I am being tortured’

Veena’s death comes on the heels of two similar deaths — of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal and Deepika Nagar in Greater Noida — in the span of a week. (Express Photo)

‘I am being tortured’.

That was the last thing 25-year-old Veena Kumari told her younger brother when she called him at 9.55 pm on Monday.

Minutes later, she was dead. Her husband, Raju Singh, claimed she ‘fell’ off the roof of a three-floor building in West Delhi’s Inderpuri.

Raju, 27, and his brother Rajkumar, 22, have now been arrested on charges of dowry death.

Her family said she aspired to urban life.

In December 2022, she married Raju, who later found work as a field agent for a bank in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

The couple moved to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal in mid-2023 and rented a second-floor apartment in Inderpuri along with Rajkumar. Their two-room home was cramped. Two or three similar apartments shared the same floor, and the thin walls carried the sound of neighbours’ conversations, a police officer said.