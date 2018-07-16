Dowry death case filed after airhostess ‘jumps’ from terrace

Friends and relatives of Anissia Batra (above) outside Hauz Khas police station, Sunday. (Photo by Abhinav Saha) Friends and relatives of Anissia Batra (above) outside Hauz Khas police station, Sunday. (Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Two days after a 39-year-old airhostess, Anissia Batra, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park home, friends and family alleged she was murdered by her husband. Standing outside Hauz Khas police station on Sunday, they claimed her husband, Mayank Singhvi, took her to Max Hospital, where she was “declared brought dead”.

On Saturday night, police had filed an FIR under IPC Section 304B (dowry death) but are yet to make an arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya told The Indian Express, “After we got a complaint from the victim’s family that her husband would harass her, we filed an FIR under IPC section 304B. Since it’s been less than seven years since they got married, an SDM inquiry has been initiated.”

A police source told The Indian Express that they are speaking with “a labourer next door who claims to have witnessed the incident”.

The FIR alleged Anissia was being assaulted since the early days of her marriage, with “marks on her body when she returned from her honeymoon”.

On June 27, Anissia’s father, a retired Army major, had filed a complaint at Hauz Khas police station expressing concern for her safety, before he left for Chandigarh.

Anissia’s brother Karan alleged, “She got married in 2016… Her husband assaulted her on several occasions… he even hit our mother once. My parents temporarily moved to Delhi from Chandigarh for her. They had to leave on June 27 for a medical emergency and filed that complaint.”

Anissia’s colleague and a close friend claimed they received messages from her around 4 pm on Friday, saying she was ending her life because of marital discord, and that she had been “locked inside the room” by him.

A close friend of the victim claimed, “I met her a few weeks ago, she was stressed… There were bruises and scratches on her arms.”

The family alleged the post-mortem wasn’t “videographed as ordered by the SDM”. Responding to the claim, DCP Baaniya said, “The hospital did not videograph the post-mortem, but we are ready to get it done again once the family approves.” The husband was not available for comment.

