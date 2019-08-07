Downpour to reduce soon, mercury drops in Delhi

The heavy downpour seen in parts of the capital Tuesday could peter out in the coming days with moderate to light rain forecast till Friday. Delhi recorded 51.1 mm of rainfall as of 8.30 am Tuesday, as per combined data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatories in Safdarjung and Palam.

Moderate showers have been forecast for Wednesday, which would turn lighter as the week progresses. Wet weather could be interrupted over the weekend with strong surface winds forecast Saturday and a possibility of light rain or thunderstorm Sunday.

The rain brought down the mercury Tuesday with Palam observatory recording a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius. IMD forecasts that mercury could rise in the coming days, upto a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius till Saturday and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius till Sunday.

Meanwhile, air quality improved in the capital Tuesday as a result of the heavy downpour. CPCB data showed that AQI was 76 Tuesday, the lowest it has been since the past eight days.

Overnight rain leads to Gurgaon waterlogging

Following heavy rainfall overnight, several parts of Gurgaon were waterlogged on Tuesday morning, with a road also caving in near an underpass in Cyber City around noon, and a tree getting uprooted and toppling onto three cars parked below it in Palam Vihar.

According to officials, although only 2 mm of rain was experienced between 8 am and 5 pm Tuesday, heavier rainfall during the night left the city inundated. The affected areas included AIT Chowk, Signature Tower junction, Sheetla Mata Mandir road, and the stretch between MG Road Metro station and IFFCO Chowk. “There was some congestion in the morning… but our personnel had been deployed to ensure least possible inconvenience to commuters,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

GMDA officials said water was pumped out along most waterlogged stretches before noon.

A tree near Rotary Public School in Sector 22 was among those that fell on Tuesday morning, damaging three cars.

A stretch of road just after the Shankar Chowk underpass caved in around 10 am, causing the structure to be closed to traffic.