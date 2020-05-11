Download Aarogya Setu app: JNU V-C

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Sunday said it was “essential” that all students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the university download the Aarogya Setu app.

In an appeal to students, staff and faculty members, Kumar referred to the UGC letter dated April 10 regarding the Aarogya Setu app and asked everyone to download it. “As you, know Aarogya Setu app is a one-stop solution for spreading awareness about Covid-19 and to trace contacts to identify potential Covid-19 victims. It is essential that all of us in JNU download and install the Aarogya Setu app. As per Ministry of Electronics & IT, the Aarogya Setu app’s design ensures privacy, and the personal data collected by the app is encrypted using state-of-the-art technology. Therefore, I urge all of you to download and install the Aarogya Setu app on your phones if you have not already done so,” said Kumar.

The UGC circular said, “In continuation to UGC’s earlier communication dated March 3, it is once again requested to V-Cs and Principals to… urge teachers, non-teaching staff, students, and society at large for downloading the Aarogya Setu app developed by Ministry of Electronics & IT.”

It also said that “all HEIs (higher education institutes) are requested to upload the action taken in this regard on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd