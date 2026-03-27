‘Double fix’ for MB Road: How Rs 1,471-crore proposed transit corridors will decongest key South Delhi route

The DMRC and PWD have been directed to prepare the Detailed Project Report as soon as possible, said officials. (Image generated using AI)

Two key infrastructure projects to improve traffic congestion on South Delhi’s Mehrauli-Badarpur Road have been announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the government’s ‘Green Budget’ on Wednesday.

One involves the construction of a six-lane integrated elevated flyover and underpass from Saket G Block to Sangam Vihar. The second is an elevated corridor from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahaladpur.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will provide consultancy services, said officials in the Public Works Department (PWD), adding that both projects fall along the alignment of DMRC’s Phase IV metro.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,471 crore. The DMRC and PWD have been directed to prepare the Detailed Project Report as soon as possible, said officials.