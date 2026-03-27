‘Double fix’ for MB Road: How Rs 1,471-crore proposed transit corridors will decongest key South Delhi route

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Two key infrastructure projects to improve traffic congestion on South Delhi’s Mehrauli-Badarpur Road have been announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the government’s ‘Green Budget’ on Wednesday.
One involves the construction of a six-lane integrated elevated flyover and underpass from Saket G Block to Sangam Vihar. The second is an elevated corridor from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahaladpur.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will provide consultancy services, said officials in the Public Works Department (PWD), adding that both projects fall along the alignment of DMRC’s Phase IV metro.
The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,471 crore. The DMRC and PWD have been directed to prepare the Detailed Project Report as soon as possible, said officials.
Why is the transit corridor being planned?
The key aim behind this proposal is to provide free flow of traffic, save the valuable time of commuters, avoid traffic jams, save fuel and reduce air pollution. The stretch of this corridor is 12 km long.
The Mehrauli-Badarpur road is an important arterial corridor located in the extreme South of Delhi. It connects major hubs in the NCR like Gurgaon and Faridabad and passes through important locations like Tughlakabad, Tigri, Khanpur, Saket and Mehrauli.
The Delhi Metro’s Yellow and Violet lines connect to the project corridor at Saket and Tughlakabad metro stations. The corridor also connects to the defence area, air force station and residential quarters, heritage zone of Mehrauli and Tughlakabad Archaeological Park, said officials.
“The road section is interspersed with residential colonies and mixed land-use sections like Pul Prahladpur, Lal Kuan, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur village and Saket. Certain sections along Pul Prahladpur, Lal Kuan and Khanpur are very congested involving heavy on-street parking, bus stops and pedestrian movement. After observing all this, the proposal for an integrated six-lane elevated road along the alignment of the DMRC corridor was proposed,” said an official.
The proposal would meet and serve the requirements and objectives of the department to decongest the corridor, said officials.
A look at the project
The proposal includes elevated roads at two locations — one from Saket-G block to Sangam Vihar and from Maa Aanandmayee Marg to Pul Prahaladpur.
In the first, an integrated elevated structure will be designed and constructed by DMRC.
Officials said there are also plans for a pedestrian underpass on this stretch which will be constructed by the DMRC.
Officials said the cost of the project design and execution will be paid by PWD and DMRC.
“Portion of corridor from Maa Aanandmayee Marg to Pul Prahaladpur work will be carried out by DMRC. It will construct their tunnel and elevated corridor/flyover for PWD,” said the official.
“The present road capacity is inadequate to cater the traffic demand,” said officials. “The project is required for smooth and safe flow of traffic. Road safety and efficiency study has been carried out,” said officials.
Elevated road along Yamuna parallel to Ring Road
Besides these two corridors, the Delhi government also has plans to construct an elevated road along the Yamuna river, parallel to Ring Road, along with the Phase IV Metro Corridor from Majlis Park near Soorghat Station.
Officials said in a recent meeting, the PWD’s Flyover Zone was directed to provide all the data sought by the DMRC related to the project.
Meanwhile, the DMRC has requested early release of payment with respect to various PWD projects being undertaken by it. In response, the DMRC was informed about the efforts being undertaken by the PWD to release their payment and assured early release, said officials.
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