Double-decker buses in some parts of Delhi for G20 summit

Delhi roads may see the long-gone ‘double-decker’ and ‘Hop on Hop off (Ho Ho)’ buses next year as Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has planned to introduce them on some roads ahead of the G20 summit to be held in September 2023.

As the national capital gears up to host at least eight major events during the G-20 summit, the L-G Wednesday held a high-level meeting with all cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, and Raaj Kumar Anand, Chief Secretary, and other department officials to review and take stock of the ongoing preparations.

Delhi had double-decker buses in the 1970s and 80s when the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. They were called ‘Suvidha’ bus services, said officials.

Recently, the Delhi government planned to bring them back and the DTC sent a proposal to procure double-decker buses to the transport department and to conduct feasibility study to see whether the buses will be suitable for Delhi roads. Officials said that the central government agency Convergence Energy Services Limited has allocated 100 e-double-decker buses and 1,500 e-buses under the grand challenge, following which the DTC recommended the same and sent the proposal to the government for approval.

The Ho Ho bus service in Delhi was started during the Commonwealth Games 2010 by DTTDC under its ‘Delhi Darshan’ scheme. Under the package, 20 special Ho Ho buses were inducted and the tourist would visit 21 locations, including monuments and other spots with a single-day pass of Rs 499.

However, the number of Ho Ho buses was reduced to five in 2019. In 2020, the Delhi government planned to revive the bus but Covid stalled it.

“Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has assured that all required steps with regard to the acquisition of electric buses and branding of public transport will be completed on time,” said the L-G office in a statement.

Besides, several other initiatives to upgrade the road infrastructure, cleanliness, beautification of roads, monuments and heritage sites, and greenery have been proposed. Sculptures and artefacts will be installed on roundabouts and prominent roads especially those in the NDMC area.