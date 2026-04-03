Double-deck road along the Munak Canal is stuck after Haryana Govt delays NOC

The Delhi Public Works Department’s (PWD) ambitious project, seeking to construct a 16 km-long double-decker elevated road over and along Munak Canal – a waterway that falls under Haryana government’s jurisdiction – is yet to take off as the Haryana’s Irrigation Department, citing technical issues, has not granted it a No Objection Certificate (NOC) allegedly despite repeated requests, officials said.

The Haryana government has sought information mainly on two issues: desilting of the canal through heavy machinery should not be hampered by the corridor and details on pier specifications to ensure that the canal’s embankments are not damaged.

“We are corresponding and pursuing the matter positively. As of now, we have received a preliminary report of the project (from the Delhi government), based on which we have submitted our technical observations,” a senior official from Haryana Irrigation department said.

The official added, “We maintain the canal and undertake its desilting through heavy machinery. The movement of the machinery should not be hampered by the proposed corridor… We have also sought clarifications on the proposed pier specifications to ensure that the lining of the canal and its embankments are not damaged.”

The official maintained that the Delhi PWD is yet to send a final Detailed Project Report (DPR). “Based on the final DPR, the NOC will be issued,” the official added.

A senior Delhi government official, meanwhile, said the DPR is almost ready. “It is a big project and will take time. We have prepared the DPR; it is almost ready…The government has decided to hand over the project to NHAI for execution. Once it takes over, all other approval will also come.”

According to Delhi government officials, PWD has sent “repeated requests” to Haryana for the NOC. “Formal requests for NOC have been sent repeatedly. When the matter was raised with the Haryana Irrigation department representatives earlier, they had indicated that the NOC would be issued…,”said a senior official.

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It added that the immediate issuance of the NOC is the solution to starting work on the ground. “Request the Government of Haryana to provide the formal NOC/consent to allow construction to commence…,” the official added.

While the corridor will be developed by the Delhi government and NHAI, a NOC from Haryana is mandatory for its execution, said officials.

The matter was recently discussed in a Northern Zonal Council meeting, said officials. “The Munak Canal (Western Yamuna Canal) is a waterway under the jurisdiction of the Government of Haryana. The proposed elevated corridor runs along and, at certain stretches, over this canal. The water flow of the canal will not be obstructed due to any construction. Any construction involving structures over or adjacent to the canal requires prior consent and a NOC from the Government of Haryana — making this a critical inter-state clearance before civil works can commence,” read an official document.

The construction of an elevated corridor along the Western Yamuna Canal or Munak Canal from Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) to Inderlok Metro station was announced by the Delhi government last year. As part of the project, the government had also announced rejuvenation of the river on the Delhi side as well as beautification and development of Chhath ghats, “for which PWD has received clearance from Haryana”, a senior Delhi government official said.

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Once constructed, the corridor is expected to provide a critical link between the peripheral network (UER-II) and Northwest Delhi, strengthening the Outer Ring Road network. It is also expected to provide a signal-free corridor from the Delhi-Haryana border to Central Delhi, connecting ISBT, Outer Ring Road, and the Wazirabad corridor directly.