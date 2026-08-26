Double blow to Race Course Club in fight against eviction proceedings

While the Club contended that its lease stood renewed after payment of pending dues to the tune of Rs 3.48 crore in 2013, the Centre had disagreed and initiated eviction proceedings under the Public Premises Act earlier this year.

In a setback to the Delhi Race Club, which is fighting to maintain a hold over nearly 53 acres of land in the heart of the Capital, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed its appeal against a High Court order, which had vacated a stay on the eviction proceedings initiated by the Centre. In another blow, a district court on Tuesday also refused to grant any interim stay on the eviction proceedings.

The Estate Officer of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which comes under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on August 11, issued an eviction order to the Club under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act. It directed the club to vacate the premises within 15 days, terming them to be “unauthorised occupant” of the land.