Doorstep scheme in Delhi: Many place calls for driving licence, caste certificate

The Delhi government’s doorstep delivery of services scheme has been received well by people, with the government claiming that it has received 3,312 requests since its launch on September 10.

The AAP, in a statement, said the Department of Transport received the maximum requests at 1,156, followed by the Department of Revenue which received 1,127 requests.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department received about 540 requests, and the Social Welfare Department got 252 requests. It said that it received around 1,527 requests on Wednesday alone.

According to the statement, driving licences and caste certificates were the most sought after service.

Sanjeev Oberoi, a technical manager from GK, placed a call at 1.30 am on Wednesday for a driving licence. Officials reached his place at 11 am Thursday, and all formalities were completed in no time. He will receive the licence by post in 7-10 days.

“The process saved a lot of time… I am happy”, he said.

Rachna, a domestic cook, placed a call to request her income card certificate. An appointment was fixed, following which officials visited her home, verified the documents and asked her to wait for 14 days for the delivery of her card.

Preeti Madan, a housewife, had to wait two days to avail the services. She, however, said she is satisfied with the process.

“These are the initial hiccups, but it is a good initiative nonetheless,” she said.

