Sunday, September 16, 2018
Doorstep scheme: CM Kejriwal steps up force

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered that the numbers be augmented following a review meeting on Saturday, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, adding that all operators will work in two shifts.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2018 1:56:02 am

Starting Monday, 600 tele operators will handle calls for the doorstep delivery scheme, which will come through 300 dedicated lines, the Delhi government said Sunday. Until now, 150 operators and 200 lines were in place for the helpline.

