Doorstep ration delivery stuck as officers insist on Centre’s nod: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP government’s proposed doorstep ration delivery scheme, pending with the law department, is unlikely to take off anytime soon, with a near unanimity among bureaucrats that it is imperative to take the Centre’s opinion before its rollout. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had ordered that the proposal be implemented immediately, following the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench verdict on allocation of powers between the elected government and Lt-Governor Anil Baijal.

The food department referred the proposal to the law department, to get its opinion on whether the scheme can be implemented without the Centre’s involvement. However, sources said a message has gone to the food department that any haste in implementing the proposal may be considered “contempt of court”.

A key point of the verdict — “if the Parliament makes Law in respect of certain subjects falling in the State List or the Concurrent List, the executive action of the State must conform to the law made by the Parliament” — has emerged as the primary line of argument of officials in defending their position.

“The paragraph is clear. If ration is a central scheme, if a Central Act governs it… one cannot just overrule that as it may amount to contempt of the court,” said an official. L-G Baijal had returned the file containing the proposal in March, suggesting that the elected government take the approval of the Union government.

Since then, it had been with the Chief Minister’s Office before Kejriwal sent it to the food commissioner for immediate approval.

“Whether this matter needs the concurrence of the L-G is still a matter of interpretation,” another official said. The SC had said the L-G’s concurrence was not needed on matters under purview of the elected government, but he needs to be informed of all developments. The proposal falls under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Confusion also persists on whether the government’s proposal allows for delivery to individual households or outlets, said an official.

Anjali Bhardwaj of the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan said it is not clear if the government will undertake the home delivery or if it will be outsourced to private companies.

“There has been no public consultation on the proposal, which is a violation of the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy of 2014… Delivery at individual homes may reduce transparency and increase corruption,” Bhardwaj said. “Re-introducing Aadhaar in delivery of ration will again create problems of exclusion and denial of grains to eligible persons,” she added.

