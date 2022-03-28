Doorstep ration delivery in Punjab: Entire country will demand it soon, says Kejriwal

With the doorstep delivery of ration – a scheme that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has not been able to implement following objections raised by the Centre – being announced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that soon the whole country will ask for the scheme to be implemented.

“The doorstep delivery of ration scheme was announced in Punjab by the CM today. Even after so many years of Independence, people have to take leave from work and stand in long lines to get ration. In this country, pizza can be delivered at home but not ration. Under this scheme, the government will pack and send ration to your home. No one will have to stand in line. The poor in Punjab will benefit from this. In Delhi, we have been struggling to implement this. We had done all the planning, but the BJP-run Centre stopped us from implementing it,” he said.

In Delhi, the Centre and state governments have been at loggerheads over the implementation of the scheme, with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution writing to the state government on several occasions, saying that a provision for delivery of ration to homes does not exist in the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Any departure from the manner of distribution of ration as laid down in the Act, will be a violation, the ministry told the Delhi government.

It has also told the Delhi government that it had no objection to the scheme if the Delhi government buys ration from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and distributes it, but using grain given to the state under NFSA would be illegal.

Kejriwal on Monday, said the scheme would be implemented in Punjab soon.

“The Centre has tried to stop us, but as they say, you cannot stop an idea whose time has come. They did not let us do it in Delhi, we will do it in Punjab. The country will see the implementation of the scheme and ask for it to be implemented everywhere. Over the years, you have seen how we were stopped from working in Delhi. The mohalla clinic project was stalled for two years, the CCTC project was stopped for three years; but we did it finally. For the past 75 years, the people of this country have been held back. They are very talented and hard working. They want to work. They will not stop anymore. In two states, there is a kattar imandar sarkar, now the country will progress,” Kejriwal said.