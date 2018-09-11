Doorstep delivery takes off with 1,200 calls on Day 1; 369 appointments set up

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, and Chief Secy Anshu Prakash at the event, Monday. Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, and Chief Secy Anshu Prakash at the event, Monday. Tashi Tobgyal

Within eight hours of the launch of the doorstep delivery scheme on Monday, telephone operators answered more than 1,200 calls and fixed 369 appointments for delivery of public services to the doorstep of people, the Delhi government has said.

Six mobile sahayaks — the footsoldiers of the scheme — collected a total of seven documents through the day. More sahayaks will be roped in once their police verification process is completed, said VFS global services, a private firm which is executing the project.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who monitored the scheme through the day, ordered that the number of tele-operators be increased from 40 to 80 from Tuesday. Dedicated phone lines will also be increased from 50 to 120 from Tuesday in view of the large number of calls, a government official said.

Till 6 pm, around 21,000 calls could not connect to the operators due to “heavy traffic”, the official said, adding that all unique numbers registered on the dedicated lines will be called back.

Kejriwal, who launched the scheme in the presence of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, said the scheme will bring about a revolutionary change in governance. The AAP credited his advisor Gopal Mohan with the ideation and execution of the project.

Under the scheme, people can apply for a total of 40 public services, including caste certificate, income certificate, marriage registration certificate, driving licence, new water connection and mutation certificate.

The Chief Minister said that 30 more services will be included in the project in the next one month and the number will rise to 100 in two-three months.

People can dial 1076 to place a request, any time between 8 am and 10 pm. However, the call centre, set up to facilitate delivery of services, VFS global services, will function round the clock.

“By 6 pm on Monday, the total number of calls connected was 2,728. Of these, the number of calls answered stood at 1,286. Rest of the calls were on waiting line and are being called back. There were as many as 21,000 attempted calls on the helpline number, which could not connect due to heavy traffic. All unique numbers captured would be called back by the call centre,” the official statement said.

The government added that the number of calls is likely to go down from Tuesday, as on Monday, many called only “out of curiosity”.

“The Chief Minister will be monitoring the data every hour for the next few days as he is of the view that there would be some teething problems and it will settle down in two-three days,” the statement said.

