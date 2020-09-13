Doorstep delivery of services back

Well-being, health and safety of mobile sahayaks and citizens remain the focal point of our safety measures. (Express File)

Doorstep delivery of public services, a project run by the Delhi government, resumed after nearly six months. It was temporarily discontinued on March 23 due to the Covid pandemic.

The government had signed a three-year contract with VFS Global, a popular visa processing firm, in 2018 to run the project, under which 100 types of public services are home-delivered through mobile sahayaks. As reported by The Indian Express on August 10, many sahayaks – last-mile agents who respond to service requests made via helpline 1076 – were terminated during the lockdown.

VFS Global told The Indian Express, “We have resumed operations for delivery of civic services as part of the Delhi doorstep project, effective September 1. Well-being, health and safety of mobile sahayaks and citizens remain the focal point of our safety measures…”

