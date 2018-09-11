Doorstep delivery: No application should be rejected without approval of minister, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the violation of time limits prescribed in the scheme will be taken “very seriously” and a disciplinary proceeding will be started against the guilty officer. The head of the department would also be held responsible in such cases, he added. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Kejriwal said the violation of time limits prescribed in the scheme will be taken “very seriously” and a disciplinary proceeding will be started against the guilty officer. The head of the department would also be held responsible in such cases, he added. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after the launch of the doorstep delivery of services scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued Tuesday “stern” directions on its implementation and said no request should be rejected without the authorisation of the minister concerned.

According to the government, various cases might be rejected at lower levels on the pretext of “discrepancy” in the application in order to take “bribe”.

“If any of the request/application is delayed under this scheme, it would be taken as an attempt to sabotage the pro-people scheme to further one’s corrupt practices,” the government said in a statement.

Kejriwal said the violation of time limits prescribed in the scheme will be taken “very seriously” and a disciplinary proceeding will be started against the guilty officer. The head of the department would also be held responsible in such cases, he added.

In his directions to his cabinet ministers, Kejriwal said the rejection of an application should have the approval of the minister-in-charge concerned and that the approval must be taken within 24 hours of such decision.

Yesterday, the chief minister launched the scheme under which Delhiites can avail 40 services, including driving licence, ration card, caste and marriage registration certificates, at their doorstep.

“The chief minister also directed that time limits prescribed for the delivery of the services under the scheme must be adhered to in totality and strictly. He has made it clear that no violation of time limits would be tolerated at any cost,” according to the statement.

It stated that the heads of all departments have been directed to personally monitor and ensure strict adherence of the time limits in delivery of services.

The chief minister also directed that a report of all such cases delayed must be reported to him on a daily basis.

