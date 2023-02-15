‘Doors will open on the right’: Meet Delhi Metro’s iconic announcers

Going through her mail, Rini Simon Khanna was taken aback by a request that had come her way. A woman had asked her for a special announcement. She wanted Khanna, who voices Delhi Metro’s announcements like ‘doors will open on the right’, to read out a letter at Rajiv Chowk Metro station to her fiance, whom she had not met in a long time. Though the star-crossed lovers could not get what they wanted, it was a manifestation of how Khanna’s voice had resonated with every Delhiite.

On board the lifeline of the city, which turned 20 this year, the voices of Khanna and Shammi Narang — one with perfect English diction, and the other with a deep baritone giving Hindi directions – have become synonymous with the Metro itself.

Khanna ventured into anchoring in school. “I would participate in many competitions. One day, at Shankar’s international competition, I bagged the gold medal for speech. The then Information and Broadcasting minister, Vasant Sathe, was present, and he told me I needed to make a foray into radio. He said, ‘She has a voice that needs to be heard far and wide.’ That marked my entry into All India Radio,” recalled Khanna.

It was 1982, and Delhi was hosting the Asian Games, which were for the first time telecast in colour instead of black and white — a statement of India’s advancement in broadcast technology. However, AIR was afoot with its primetime news, anchored by Khanna. She also went on to give commentary on Indian Air Force Day when the then Prime Minister chanced upon her. “One person recommended me to another, and there was no looking back. In some years, I was asked to anchor for Mrs (Indira) Gandhi’s funeral. Later, I worked with Doordarshan and Films Division,” she said.

As her face became known and her voice heard in the national capital, the transition to the voice of Metro was a natural progression.

As for Shammi Narang, his unmistakably deep and clear voice was noticed by an engineer working with the Voice of America.

On a mundane day in the newly built IIT campus in Delhi, sound testing in the auditorium was being carried out. Flanager, a technical director of the US Information Service (Delhi), spotted Narang and asked him to assist him in his sound testing. Prescient over the heights his voice could take him, Flanager prompted him to work at the Hindi division of VoA.

Narang went on to juggle many roles — from primetime news presenter at DD, the voice of Sikhs globally through his rendering of Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani, and to being the “Metro uncle”.

“Mr E Sreedharan wanted us to make announcements for the public address system when the Metro was launched. It was a test trial, and since we were familiar faces and voices of DD, we gave our voices for the stretch between Shahdara and Tis Hazari,” he said.

The PA system garnered attention and the audience reception sealed the deal. “Though the Metro expanded and technology developed, our voices stayed. People tell me that despite the diversification and intensive digitisation, our voices could stand the test of time, and our great-grandchildren would still listen to us and beam with pride,” he said.

The announcements opened avenues as different Metro services across the country aimed to replicate the voices in their systems. “I thought Mumbai would not take our voice because they have professionals, but our voices ring in their trains, as well as in Kolkata, Gurgaon, Jaipur and many more,” he said.

Recollecting one of his various encounters, he said, “I was travelling from Malviya Nagar to Chandni Chowk with my brother, who had just come from Germany and wanted to take the metro. When my voice in the PA system announced Jor Bagh, a small voice mimicked it. As I looked around, I saw a boy, aged 4-5, asking his mother if the announcements were made through a microphone by a woman and a man inside the train. My brother got up and told them that it was my voice. The duo was very excited and I shook hands with him.”

“So long as Rajeev Chowk remains Rajeev Chowk, my voice will keep tolling on the metro,” Narang said.