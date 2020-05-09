Don’t want repeat of incident: Kin of Gurgaon teen who killed himself

Around 11.30 pm Monday, the boy, a class XII student at a private school in Gurgaon, committed suicide. (Representational) Around 11.30 pm Monday, the boy, a class XII student at a private school in Gurgaon, committed suicide. (Representational)

The 17-year-old boy who jumped to his death from his family’s 11th floor home in Gurgaon on Monday, purportedly after he was accused of molestation by a girl on social media, had ordered burgers for his family and eaten dinner with them just hours before he took the extreme step.

His aunt also said he “may have been worried an FIR would be lodged and hamper his chances of studying abroad, or that his parents would be defamed”. On Friday, his family said that while they do not want “revenge”, they filed a police complaint to ensure “such an incident does not happen to anyone else”.

On Thursday, his parents submitted a written complaint to Gurgaon Police seeking a case be registered under sections related to abetment to suicide.

“Investigations are being conducted into the allegations made by the boy’s father. No FIR has been lodged yet,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. Officers said that since the case deals with two minors, they will first conduct a thorough probe.

“We do not want revenge; we only want that this kind of incident is not repeated with any other child, so that no other parent has to endure this. We would not wish it even on our enemies,” said the boy’s father.

Around 11.30 pm Monday, the boy, a class XII student at a private school in Gurgaon, committed suicide. “The family had no idea this would happen. His phone was in his room during dinner. At 10.30 pm, everyone went to sleep. An hour later, the intercom rang and his mother picked up. She heard people crying and shouting and thought there was a fight going on… but when she looked down, she saw her son’s body,” said his aunt, adding, “He was an only child. He was doing well academically and intended to go abroad for further studies.”

It was the day after the incident that the child’s parents discovered the allegations against him, through his friends.

The girl who allegedly put out the Instagram post, when contacted, refused to speak on the matter, saying she “is a minor”.

In his complaint, the boy’s father alleged, “The allegation was posted by her on Instagram… to cause a large-scale public shaming, acute mental harassment, disrepute and maligning the social media image of my son… My son was immediately informed by his friends… he also received unlawful and illegal threats over the phone.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd