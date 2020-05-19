To avoid Covid, don’t use saliva to affix fee stamps, directs Delhi District & Sessions Judge HQ

While asking for strict compliance with the aforesaid directions, the circular states that the court staff shall advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial files. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA. While asking for strict compliance with the aforesaid directions, the circular states that the court staff shall advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial files. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA.

In a bid to avoid the spread of Covid-19 infection, the Office of the District & Sessions Judge (HQs) has issued a direction to not to use saliva while affixing the court fees stamps on petitions or applications. The direction has been issued to reduce the spread of coronavirus in district courts.

“Lawyers/Munshis/Litigants/Naib/Courts/Police Officials may be asked through court staff to not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on the application/petition and envelopes containing summons/notices, etc,” the circular stated.

In addition to this, the officials are also directed to not to use saliva while doing pagination of files.

While asking for strict compliance with the aforesaid directions, the circular states that the court staff shall advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial files.

Last week, the Bar Council of India (BCI) issued an administrative order intimating Advocates that they are exempted from wearing the customary black coat and black robe following the Supreme Court circular relaxing the dress code for lawyers.

On Wednesday, the top court exempted lawyers appearing in virtual hearings from wearing the customary black coat and black robe in what it termed is a “precautionary measure to contain spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection”.

